Girl, 17, arrested as part of murder investigation after man, 31, found dead

The teenager was arrested as part of the probe into the death of Frantisek Olah in Basingstoke.
Frantisek, 31, was found with serious injuries in a house in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke, on May 22 before he was later pronounced dead.
Three people have been charged with murder and two others have been charged with assisting an offender.
Today, officers arrested a 17-year-old girl from Basingstoke on suspicion of assisting an offender.