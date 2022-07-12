Pictured: Stop Domestic Abuse chief executive Claire Lambon outside her office in Havant Picture: Habibur Rahman

Grant funding for community organisations totalling £641,759 have been green-lit for five groups by commission Donna Jones.

The windfall has been welcomed by Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, who praised Ms Jones for the cash.

Dame Caroline said: ‘It’s fantastic news that local organisations are receiving this much-needed financial support.

‘Huge thanks to Donna, the PCC for recognising the many groups working hard across the Gosport constituency and wider region to improve our communities.’

Among the projects receiving the cash is Stop Domestic Abuse (SDA), a charity which aims to help communities by preventing incidents while supporting victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Claire Lambon, chief executive officer of SDA, said they are 'delighted' to be awarded the funding.

'One-in-four women and one-in-seven children in Hampshire experience domestic abuse, and we want to change that,' she said.

'These funds will help us to deliver specialist services to people affected by FGM (female genital mutilation) and other harmful cultural practices across Hampshire and Portsmouth.

'In addition, the commissioner has provided valuable funds to help us provide one-to-one support for children and young people who have experienced trauma and are using abusive behaviours towards their parent or carer.

'Stop Domestic Abuse doesn’t just protect and work with victims, we help perpetrators, the police and other organisations in Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton.

'Our vision is a world without domestic abuse.'

Also benefiting from the windfall is One Small Thing, which is fighting for the justice system to recognise, understand and respond to trauma in women and children.

The grant will be used for education and training to improve and develop women’s skills and abilities and therefore their chances of finding a meaningful occupation.

Also backed is Victim Support, with it’s grant being used to help women find meaningful occupations, supporting them from a life free of offending.