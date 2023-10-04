Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision involved a blue Citroen C3 at a pedestrian crossing on Hawthorn Road outside Smyths Toy Superstore in Farnborough town centre around 5pm on Tuesday. The 39-yer-old man was not hurt and the girl was treated for cuts and bruises.

A 50-year-old man from Farnborough has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.

A police statement said: “The area was busy and we believe that some people may have recorded footage on their mobile phones that could help our enquiries. We would also like to speak to the driver of a silver Ford transit van who may have seen what happened.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230404120."

You can also submit information via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/