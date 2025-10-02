Portchester Schoolgirl, 13, last seen wearing uniform goes missing in Fareham

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 07:33 BST
A teenage girl has gone missing and was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Bella, 13, from Portchester, disappeared from Gosport Road in Fareham just before 6pm yesterday evening (October 1). Police have launched an appeal in a bid to find her.

Bella, 13, from Portchester, has been reported missing.placeholder image
Bella, 13, from Portchester, has been reported missing. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We and her family are concerned for her welfare. Bella is white, around 5ft 2ins with a slim build.

“She was last seen wearing a school uniform – a white shirt with a dark blue blazer, and black flared trousers.

“If you see Bella please call 999 with reference 44250444706.”

