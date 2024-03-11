Teenage girl punched in the face on South Western Railway train in Hampshire as police search for man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to an incident aboard a South Western Railway service last month. It took place on a train travelling between Alton and Aldershot in Hampshire.
British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to. The force said: "The incident happened at around 8.55am on Thursday, February 1, when a man hit a 15-year-old schoolgirl in the face.
"Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation."
Anyone with information is advised to call BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting the reference number 2400013625. Reports can also be submitted via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.