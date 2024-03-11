Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to an incident aboard a South Western Railway service last month. It took place on a train travelling between Alton and Aldershot in Hampshire.

Police would like to speak to this man after a teenage girl was punched in the face aboard a train travelling between Alton and Aldershot. Picture: British Transport Police.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to. The force said: "The incident happened at around 8.55am on Thursday, February 1, when a man hit a 15-year-old schoolgirl in the face.

"Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation."