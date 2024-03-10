Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police at serious incident in Fawcett Road, Southsea

Officers said a man in his 30s was left with serious head injuries following an attack around 5pm that led to three males from Portsmouth - aged 17, 26 and 33 - being arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police and paramedics swarmed to the area with a large convoy of vehicles parked up. A cordon was swiftly put in place to protect the crime scene where markings were put down on the ground to highlight potential evidence. Officers stood guard as members of the public watched on with rumours swirling over what happened.

Now police have revealed the males are still being quizzed in custody whilst stating the injured man’s condition has not deteriorated. Responding to rumours the injured man was stabbed, the force has also now said those suggestions are wide of the mark. “There is no suggestion there was a blade involved,” a spokesperson said. “The three arrested are still in custody. The injured man is in hospital, he is alive.”

The spokesperson had said on Saturday: "We closed the road after we were called just before 4.45pm to a report of a man in his 30s having suffered a head injury. Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital.

"As part of our enquiries into the incident, we have arrested two men and a boy, all from Portsmouth. A 33-year-old man, 26-year-old man and 17-year old boy have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and they all remain in custody at the moment.