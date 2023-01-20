Girl sexually harassed and given suggestively large tip while working at Wickham cafe as pensioner arrested
LEWD suggestions were made towards a girl who was sexually harassed while working in a cafe.
Officers received reports of a pensioner making sexualised comments at an employee in The Square, Wickham. A suggestively large tip was given specifically to the victim, aged between 13 and 15 – which she refused.
Police arrested a 68-year-old connected to the incident between Saturday, January 7, and Monday, January 9.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A 68-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and harassment without violence.
‘He has since been released on conditional bail until Sunday 16 April pending further police enquiries. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is committed to tackling violence against women and girls perpetrated by men.
‘Violence, intimidation and harassment of any kind towards women and girls is not acceptable in any form.’