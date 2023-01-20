Officers received reports of a pensioner making sexualised comments at an employee in The Square, Wickham. A suggestively large tip was given specifically to the victim, aged between 13 and 15 – which she refused.

Police arrested a 68-year-old connected to the incident between Saturday, January 7, and Monday, January 9.

The girl harassed at a cafe in The Square, Wickham. Picture: Google Street View.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A 68-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and harassment without violence.

‘He has since been released on conditional bail until Sunday 16 April pending further police enquiries. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is committed to tackling violence against women and girls perpetrated by men.

