Girl struck by hit and run car on busy Portsmouth street as police hunt driver

The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm when a 16-year-old girl was crossing outside a parade of shops on London Road. ‘She was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa and suffered minor injuries but the driver did not remain on the scene,’ a police statement said.‘Following initial inquiries, we are calling for anyone who witnessed this car or the incident itself to come forward. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision.’