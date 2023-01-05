Girl struck by hit and run car on busy Portsmouth street as police hunt driver
A TEENAGE girl was struck by a hit and run driver as she crossed a busy road in Hilsea on Tuesday.
The incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm when a 16-year-old girl was crossing outside a parade of shops on London Road. ‘She was involved in a collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa and suffered minor injuries but the driver did not remain on the scene,’ a police statement said.‘Following initial inquiries, we are calling for anyone who witnessed this car or the incident itself to come forward. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the collision.’
SEE ALSO: Man fights for life after crash
Anyone with relevant information should call 101 quoting 44230003859.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.