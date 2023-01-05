The 55-year-old was rushed to the medical facility after a single-vehicle collision on the A3 near Petersfield yesterday. It happened on the southbound carriageway just after 3pm.

A blue Nissan X-Trail left the carriageway just before the Queen Elizabeth country park. The motorway had to be closed for several hours while paramedics provided medical attention and officers investigated the scene.

The crash happened on the A3 near Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View.

The driver, from Chichester, was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. Police said he remains ‘in a life-threatening condition’.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the roads policing unit, said: ‘We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen the blue Nissan travelling south on the A3. We believe it has travelled from the M25 on to the A3.

‘We would particularly like to speak to anyone who has relevant dash cam footage of this vehicle or the incident itself. I would also like to thank motorists for their patience whilst we investigated this incident.

‘We are aware of the impact this sort of closure has on motorists and we work hard with our partners to get roads reopened as quickly as possible, but we must also ensure our investigations at the scene are thorough for the sake of those injured and their families.’