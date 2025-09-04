Glass smashed and vehicles damaged at Waterlooville property with three people seen leaving the scene
The damage was caused at a property in The Brow with criminal damage caused to two vans and a car on the driveway at around 10.45pm on Tuesday, September 2. As well as damage to the vehicles, glass was also smashed at the property with three men in dark clothing seen leaving the scene and heading toward London Road.
Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of criminal damage caused to two vans and a car on a driveway and glass smashed at a property at The Brow, Waterlooville.
“If you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, please call 101 and quote 44250398106. Additionally, we’d like to hear from you if you have CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell camera footage that may assist our enquiries. You can also share any information with us online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website”
The Police advise you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report to them via their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/