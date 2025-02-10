A glass was smashed over a man’s head during an assault in a pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault that took place at the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons on West Street, Chichester.

Chichester Police have launched an appeal after a glass was smashed over a man's head. | Chichester Police

The assault took place on the evening of January 18, 2025 and at around 9.30pm, it was reported that a man was injured after a glass was smashed over his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man seen in the CCTV images may be able to assist with police enquiries.

If you recognise the man in the photo we ask you to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1.