Glass smashed over man's head following pub assault in Chichester- police release CCTV

Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 13:30 BST
A glass was smashed over a man’s head during an assault in a pub.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault that took place at the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons on West Street, Chichester.

Chichester Police have launched an appeal after a glass was smashed over a man's head.placeholder image
Chichester Police have launched an appeal after a glass was smashed over a man's head. | Chichester Police

The assault took place on the evening of January 18, 2025 and at around 9.30pm, it was reported that a man was injured after a glass was smashed over his head.

The man seen in the CCTV images may be able to assist with police enquiries.

If you recognise the man in the photo we ask you to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1.

