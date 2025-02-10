Glass smashed over man's head following pub assault in Chichester- police release CCTV
A glass was smashed over a man’s head during an assault in a pub.
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault that took place at the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons on West Street, Chichester.
The assault took place on the evening of January 18, 2025 and at around 9.30pm, it was reported that a man was injured after a glass was smashed over his head.
If you recognise the man in the photo we ask you to contact the police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1.