Gosport armed burglar who terrified family handed 10-year jail sentence on appeal

Nico Alexander, who formerly lived in Gosport, joined Louie Comley, 24 of Whippingham Close, Cosham, in storming round to a home in Grove Road, Gosport, on May 2 last year at around 11pm.

The pair smashed double-glazed windows and chased the family upstairs, who barricaded themselves into a bedroom as the men pounded on the door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nico Alexander, formerly from Gosport, has seen his jail sentence doubled. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The man they were looking for in the attack fled before the defendants made off after stealing £220 in cash and cigarettes, as well as destroying mobile phones.

A third man, Daniel Watson, 28 from Anns Hill Road in Gosport, was the group’s getaway driver.

For aggravated burglary, Alexander was jailed for 57 months, concurrent with a sentence for a second aggravated burglary on March 2, 2019.

Following the decision at Portsmouth Crown Court, the solicitor general referred Alexander’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

Now, his sentence has been doubled, and he will serve 10 years behind bars.

Solicitor general Lucy Frazer QC MP said: ‘Alexander subjected several entirely innocent people to terrible acts of violence.

‘I am glad that the Court of Appeal saw fit to increase this dangerous criminal’s sentence.

‘I hope the court’s decision can offer some comfort to the victims.’

The victim and her children have since moved away amid fears of living at the property, causing a significant impact on their lives.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron