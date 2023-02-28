Gosport arson: Police investigation continues after cars blaze with bail dates for three arrested confirmed
All three people arrested after a trio of cars were set on fire in Gosport have been bailed.
Fire crews from across the area rushed to Gazelle Close to quench the flames on the morning of February 19. The blaze had spread to nearby houses.
Occupants of four properties were evacuated. No injuries were reported. As previously reported in The News, a police spokesman said: ‘We arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 49-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
‘The woman and the 28-year-old man have been bailed with conditions until May 19. The 32-year-old man was released on short bail until today (20 February) for a further interview to be conducted.’
The 32-year-old has now been placed on a longer bail duration. Officers are continuing their investigation. A police spokesman said: ‘They’ve all been bailed with conditions until May 19. Enquiries continue.’