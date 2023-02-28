Fire crews from across the area rushed to Gazelle Close to quench the flames on the morning of February 19. The blaze had spread to nearby houses.

Occupants of four properties were evacuated. No injuries were reported. As previously reported in The News, a police spokesman said: ‘We arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 49-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Police said three cars were set on fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport, with flames spreading to a nearby property. Picture: Google Street View.

‘The woman and the 28-year-old man have been bailed with conditions until May 19. The 32-year-old man was released on short bail until today (20 February) for a further interview to be conducted.’