Crews from across the Portsmouth area rushed to Gazelle Close on Sunday morning after a blaze from a cluster of cars spread to nearby houses. Occupants in nearby properties were evacuated.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and police believed the fire was started ‘deliberately’. A police spokesman said three vehicles and a house were on fire, with the full circumstances behind what happened being under investigation. He added officers on site at 7.32am.

Police said three cars were set on fire in Gazelle Close, Gosport, with flames spreading to a nearby property. Picture: Google Street View.

‘We arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 49-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life,’ the spokesman said. ‘The woman and the 28-year-old man have been bailed with conditions until May 19.

‘The 32-year-old man was released on short bail until today (20 February) for a further interview to be conducted. A scene remains in place in the vicinity of the house.’

The spokesman said four nearby properties were evacuated and no one was injured. He added the road was closed while emergency personnel ‘made the area safe’, but has since been reopened.

Fire crews equipped with breathing apparatus used hose reels, jets and an aerial ladder to quench the flames. A cat had to be given oxygen on site before being rushed to the vet.