Gosport boy, 17, charged with dangerous driving and numerous other offences after police car hit by vehicle

A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving and other offences after a police car was hit by a vehicle.

By Freddie Webb
Published 10th May 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 17:39 BST

The 17-year-old boy from Gosport, who cannot be named for legal reasons given his age, will appear in court later this month. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that he has been charged with five offences including dangerous driving; failure to stop; driving whilst disqualified; driving without third party insurance and possession of Class B drugs.

Last Wednesday, the force reported that a police car was struck by a vehicle in the Mill Lane and Grove Road area. They added: ‘To those present at the time of the incident, thank you so much for your concern for our colleague.

The boy from Gosport, 17, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.The boy from Gosport, 17, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
‘We're very pleased to report that the officer in question is okay and was uninjured.’ A police spokesman said that a 17-year-old boy is due to appear in youth court at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on May 26.