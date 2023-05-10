The owner of the pub, who asked to remain anonymous for his own safety, said criminals have consistently been stealing barrels from the Horse & Jockey in Fareham Road for just over a year. CCTV footage shows the opportunists brazenly walking into the back of the establishment and taking the oil container with them.

‘It happens virtually every week,’ the owner told The News, ‘They know where the oil is out the back. I’ve been speaking to a number of pub owners in the area and they're all facing the same problems and constantly seeing the same people.’

Screenshot of thieves stealing cooking oil from the Horse and Jockey pub in Fareham Road, Denmead, in the early hours of May 5.

The theft happened in the early hours of May 5 at roughly 5.10am. The owner said he has reported previous incidents to the police but they lead to dead ends – becoming so frustrated he did not report this one.

‘It is just something that is being ignored,’ he said. ‘People are coming in round the back at 5am when I’m here on my own. The police don’t do anything, so they’re getting away with it.

‘They don’t steal anything else. It’s targeted. They know what they want.’ Cooking oil thefts became prominent in May last year given the rising price of diesel – soaring to over £1.80 a litre.

As reported by the BBC at the time, North Yorkshire Police warned that criminals were snagging any oil drum they could to use it as fuel for cars. The owner said the thefts have become regimented, initially targeting his premises every Tuesday, and then every Friday.

Thefts have reportedly been happening weekly across businesses in the surrounding area.

He added: ‘I’m just frustrated that they come to the back of the property and help themselves. It’s just the cheek of it. It’s not the money or anything else, it just happens all the time.

‘One of them is the same guy every time wearing a fluorescent vest. They changed their van from black to white. They keep doing it and nothing is being done. It’s just consistent. They know CCTV is there but they still do it. It’s all on camera.’