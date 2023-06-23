Gosport burglary results in bank cards being stolen and later used
An appeal has been launched by the police in the hope that someone might have information on a burglary that happened recently.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the police said: ‘Between 11pm on Wednesday 14th June and 9.30am on Thursday 15th June, there was a burglary at an address in Foxbury Lane, Gosport, during which bank cards were stolen and later used.
‘Did you see or hear anything of the incident, or do you have any CCTV which may assist in our investigation? If you did, or do, please contact 101 and quote incident number 44230237093. Thank you.’
Alternatively you can report information to the police via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website – click the link for more information.