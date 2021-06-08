On Sunday, June 6, two men entered the Coral shop in Privett Road, Gosport and threatened a member of staff, carrying what is thought to be a machete and a firearm.

But the staff member refused to give over any money and they left empty-handed, before getting into a black vehicle and driving off down Privett Road.

CCTV photos show one man in the foreground, with the second stood at the counter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masked robbers pictured attempted to raid the Coral betting shop in Gosport. Photo: Hampshire police

Updating their description of the second man, police say he was wearing a black jacket with an orange logo, with the word ICE on it.

Initially, it was thought that the logo on the jacket was white.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We want to speak to the two people pictured in these images. We appreciate their faces are mostly obscured, but perhaps you recognise the clothing?

‘In addition, we would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage, Ring doorbell footage or CCTV covering this area within this time frame that may have captured the men responsible for this incident, or the vehicle driving away.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210221004.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron