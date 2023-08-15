Neighbours of a flat in Burney House, South Street, have gone through an ordeal where they have been exposed to a number of seedy incidents which caused them to be afraid to leave their homes at night.

They reported drug deals, violence, fires, late-night disturbances and residents also said that a child who was coming home from school found a woman collapsed in the communal hallway, foaming at the mouth.

Knives, an axe and other weapons were found in the property, along with Class A drugs during a visit from Gosport Borough Council staff who were accompanied by police officers.

The council, supported by police, has now obtained a court order to close the flat and Portsmouth Magistrates Court was told that eight families live in the block, as well as vulnerable and elderly people.

Cllr Sue Ballard, who chairs the council's Housing Board, said: "Residents in these flats have suffered from truly awful behaviour. The noise made by visitors to the flat left them suffering from chronic sleep deprivation. They felt intimated and afraid to leave their homes.

"Families with young children felt it was unsafe for them to play in communal areas because of the presence of unsavoury characters. Neighbours feared their homes might be burgled to fund drug habits.

"This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated and we had to take this step. I'm glad the court agreed."

Residents complained about constant visitors to the flat, noise, door buzzers being pressed day and night, drug-related activity, thefts, fires, and verbal and physical assaults.

Fires had broken out at the flat and on, at least, two occasions, the people inside where unable to react to what was happening and a fire officer, visiting after an incident, witnessed a drug deal taking place.

PC Vicki Wallace, from Gosport’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “Residents have had to endure appalling behaviour, threats and intimidation, which has quite simply made life miserable for them. This type of activity shows the long-term impact of illegal drug use and the effect it can have on the community.

“We work closely with our partners, including Gosport Borough Council, to target drugs supply and the knock-on effects. This closure order shows that we, along with our partners, will use any and all powers available to address the concerns of residents as we continue to relentlessly pursue criminals to keep our communities safe."

The flat has now been sealed for three months and the council is seeking to permanently evict the tenant and anyone entering the property is liable to a fine, a prison sentence or both.

Vicki added: "Any breaches of the order will be treated as a criminal matter and could result in those responsible being arrested and prosecuted,