In Hampshire 279 online grooming offences were recorded for 2022/23 which is a staggering increase for the 152 offences in 2017/18 and in total, since the offence came into force, approximately 992 offences were recorded.

The Hampshire police have not provided details of the number of offences committed in 2021/22 which suggests that the total number of offences is likely to be higher.

Police data reveals the increase in online grooming offences.

Research conducted by the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) also found that in the UK, over 34,000 offences were recorded by the police during this time period and of that number, 5,500 of these crimes involved children in primary school.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC Chief Executive said: “Today’s research highlights the sheer scale of child abuse happening on social media and the human cost of fundamentally unsafe products.

“The number of offences must serve as a reminder of why the Online Safety Bill is so important and why the ground-breaking protections it will give children are desperately needed."

The online bill will mean that senior tech bosses will be held liable for failures that put children at risk of sexual abuse or harm whilst online.

Children were targeted on over 150 apps online with Snapchat being used in more than a quarter of offences over the six-year period.

Sir Peter Wanless added: “We’re pleased the Government has listened and strengthened the legislation so companies must tackle how their sites contribute to child sexual abuse in a tough but proportionate way, including in private messaging.