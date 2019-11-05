Gosport couple's heartbreak after notorious conman takes thousands from their wallets

A PENSIONER has spoken of her anguish after a prolific conman left her almost £3,500 out of pocket.

Patricia Cherrington, 75 from Gosport, ordered a new bed two years ago after her husband, David, suffered a couple of strokes.

Patricia Cherrington from Gosport with her husband David. Picture: Sarah Standing (041119-996)

Ordering from Anchor Mobility Ltd, she forked out £3,495, hoping that the new bed would help David to get out of bed – something he had struggled with for a number of months.

But the bed never arrived, leaving the couple thousands of pounds out of pocket.

They were among a number of victims that were conned by the company, owned by David Waters, 71 of Manwick Road, Felixstowe.

At Ipswich Crown Court, he has been found guilty of 30 offences against customers and will be sentenced on December 19.

Offences included fraudulent trading, misleading consumers and failing to refund customers.

Patricia said: ‘An occupational therapist wanted us to buy him a hospital bed, but after being married for 53 years we couldn’t bear to sleep in separate beds.

‘He [Waters] had a double bed that was very good – an all-singing, all-dancing sort of thing – and he told me that if we paid the full amount upfront, we would get a five-year warranty.

‘It would have solved all our problems’

After getting his money, Waters vanished, with Mrs Cherrington unable to contact him by phone or in writing, despite her numerous attempts to get hold of him.

Citizens Advice then put her in touch with Suffolk County Council Trading Standards

‘It was like he dropped off the face of the earth,’ she said.

‘When I found out he had ripped off so many other people as well, I was horrified; especially people in his own age bracket.

‘It’s just awful to think about what he did to people.’

After losing such a ‘tremendous’ amount of money, Mrs Cherrington says the couple are still sleeping in the old bed, unable to afford an upgrade.

She hopes he will never be allowed to trade again.

‘I’m sure we won’t get our money back, but at least he can’t do this to anyone else anymore.’