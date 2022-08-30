Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport Borough Council won a court order to shut down the flat in Trinity Close today.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard people living near the single-bed council home were frightened by the activity nearby.

Drug paraphernalia in the living room of the boarded up flat in Trinity Close, Gosport. Picture: Gosport Borough Council.

Police constable Vicki Wallace, of Hampshire Constabulary's Gosport central neighbourhoods policing team, said: ‘Residents have had to endure appalling behaviour, threats and intimidation, which has quite simply made life miserable for them.

‘This type of activity shows the long-term impact of illegal drug use and the effect it can have on the community.’

The court were told residents were too scared to appear in court.

People were threatened and kept awake all night by visitors turning up at all hours – including by a black convertible BMW owned by a well-known drug scene figure.

Drugs paraphernalia on the side table bedroom. Neighbours were being kept awake at all hours. Picture: Gosport Borough Council.

Strangers were forcing their way into the flat, scattering drug paraphernalia everywhere and sleeping or hiding in the vicinity.

Locks on communal doors were also broken so anyone could get in.

The behaviour continued despite police involvement and official warnings from the council, the court was told.

A three-month closure order was enforced, meaning anyone entering the flat can be fined, imprisoned, or both.

A mattress covered in drugs paraphernalia in the living room of the flat in Gosport. Picture: Gosport Borough Council.

The council is now seeking to evict the tenant permanently.

Councillor Sue Ballard, who chairs the council's Housing Board, said: ‘We've worked with our police colleagues to tackle long-standing issues at this property.

‘Neighbours have had to endure so much disruption and stress from noise, anti-social behaviour and suspected drug-related activity.

'We're pleased the court supported a closure order to put an end to their ordeal. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.’

Trinity Close, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

PC Wallace added: ‘We work closely with our partners, including Gosport Borough Council, to target drugs supply and the knock-on effects.

‘I hope this action reassures the public that the strong partnership in Gosport will use any and all powers available to address the concerns of residents and restore order to the chaotic environment they have unfairly had to endure.