Gosport drugs den is shut down after neighbours tell how their physical and mental health was affected by living near the flat

In an application for a closure order at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Gosport Borough Council told how tenants living near to a council flat at Warders Court, Chilworth Grove, Gosport, felt so unsafe that they had asked to move.

Neighbours’ physical and mental health had been affected by living near the flat. They suffered constant noise, and visits to the block at all hours by suspected drug users or dealers.

And they had been threatened and feared reprisals if they gave statements to police or the council.

Hampshire police raid a flat in Chilworth Grove, Gosport Pictures and video released March 16, 2022 after March 9 raid, aimed at county lines drug dealers

The application was supported by Hampshire Constabulary.

The order was granted, meaning the flat has been sealed for three months – anyone who enters is liable to a fine or prison or both.

Police had been called to the address numerous times and had found drug paraphernalia, a burner phone, and a large kitchen knife on a bedside cabinet.

A warrant was served on the flat in March.

A council spokesperson said: ‘We took this action on behalf of other residents of the block and neighbouring area, who have endured so much disruption and stress from noise and drug-related activity.

‘We're glad the court agreed with us that the closure order was necessary. We're in the process of applying to the civil courts to permanently evict the tenant.’

Sgt Alison Zachs, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘Drugs supply makes lives of local residents an absolute misery.

‘Not only does it bring people from outside of the area to commit crime, but it also attracts other types of crime to the community, as well as anti-social behaviour which has a negative impact on people living nearby.

‘I am pleased that this closure order has now been granted.

‘I hope this not only reassures people in Gosport about how seriously we take the supply of drugs in our neighbourhoods, but also provides some understanding of what additional avenues we can explore, as a partnership, to obstruct suppliers and make it difficult for them to operate.