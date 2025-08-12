A wanted man has been arrested by police in Gosport following a drugs raid at a different address.

Officers conducted a search at Wyatt Court in Salt Meat Lane on Friday (August 8). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that following a flat search, a man was detained at a different address in the same building.

They added that he was “wanted for breach of bail conditions”. Personnel from the Gosport East Neighbourhood police team conducted the warrant at Wyatt Court, seizing drugs in the process. In a statement on social media, Gosport Police said one man would be made to take a drug awareness course.

Clarifying the statement, the police spokesperson said: “A small amount of cannabis was located and one man was dealt with by way of a community resolution for possession of cannabis.”

The wanted man was spotted following the warrant. “Our PCSOs keeping watch outside for any ‘runners’ spotted a familiar face we'd been after at the window of another flat in the same building”, the social media statement said. “A few ‘pleasant’ words at the door later and we were on our way to custody. One visit - two positive results.”