"Increased levels of vandalism" forces First Bus to reduce E1 and E2 services across Gosport and Fareham
First Bus has issued a statement after many of its vehicles in Gosport and Fareham were damaged over the past week. The News understands that bricks were thrown at some vehicles.
The public transport firm said this has impacted the BRT Busway between both of the bus stations. A statement said: “Due to increased levels of vandalism on the BRT Busway, we have decided to pull all E1 & E2 services off of the BRT from 8.30pm - over the weekend.”
This will impact buses travelling from Fareham Bus Station through A32 Gosport Road, Fort Brockhurst, Palmerston Drive, and The Bridge. Services are being temporarily cut from the Gosport Bus Station route via the A32, Newgate Lane Road Bridge, Palmerston Drive, and BRT Track.
First Bus Solent and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.
If you have witnessed any incidents of vandalism, or have been impacted by the disruption, contact us via email at [email protected] and [email protected]