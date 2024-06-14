Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of arson following multiple fires that were set in a short space of time in Hampshire.

Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy has been arrested following three fires that were set in Gosport on Wednesday, June 12.

The fires took place between 1am and 2.10am in Redhouse Park Gardens and Turner avenue. Garden furniture was set alight at one property in Redhouse Park Gardens as well as the fencing and shed of another property on the same street. Two sheds were then set alight in Turner Avenue.

