Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 21-year-old as part of their investigation into the attack.

A 25-year-old woman was approached by a man on Walpole Road and sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately over her clothing in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.

Police have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate the man involved, including speaking to a number of witnesses in the area at the time and carrying out CCTV enquiries.

The arrested man remains in custody at this time.

In a tweet, Gosport police thanked the public for their help in the investigation.

It said: ‘Thank you to all who shared our CCTV appeal over the weekend in relation to a sexual assault allegation from New Year's Day.’

