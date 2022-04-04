Gosport man, 21, arrested in connection with investigation into a sexual assault on New Year’s Day
A GOSPORT man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a young woman was touched inappropriately on New Year’s Day.
Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 21-year-old as part of their investigation into the attack.
A 25-year-old woman was approached by a man on Walpole Road and sexually assaulted by being touched inappropriately over her clothing in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.
Read More
Police have been following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate the man involved, including speaking to a number of witnesses in the area at the time and carrying out CCTV enquiries.
The arrested man remains in custody at this time.
In a tweet, Gosport police thanked the public for their help in the investigation.
It said: ‘Thank you to all who shared our CCTV appeal over the weekend in relation to a sexual assault allegation from New Year's Day.’