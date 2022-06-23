Gosport man, 24, arrested on suspicion of drink driving following car crash

OFFICERS have arrested a man from Gosport on suspicion of drink driving following a car crash.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:10 pm

The 24-year-old was detained this morning in Whitworth Road, following a collision in Stoke Road.

A Gosport Police statement said: ‘This morning, a 24-year-old Gosport male was arrested in Whitworth Road on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink.

‘It followed an earlier collision in Stoke Road.

‘PC Needham, of the Central team, and PC Austin, of the West team quickly tracked down and arrested the male.’

The man remains in custody.