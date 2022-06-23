The 24-year-old was detained this morning in Whitworth Road, following a collision in Stoke Road.
A Gosport Police statement said: ‘This morning, a 24-year-old Gosport male was arrested in Whitworth Road on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth maths teacher who was sentenced for possession with intent to supply ...
‘It followed an earlier collision in Stoke Road.
‘PC Needham, of the Central team, and PC Austin, of the West team quickly tracked down and arrested the male.’
The man remains in custody.