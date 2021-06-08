Gosport man, 34, jailed for 16 weeks after spitting at Hampshire police officer

Kyle Gray, 23, of Green Crescent, Gosport, admitted Benzoylecgonine drug-driving in October 18 last year in Fendstaple Road, in Stakes, Waterlooville, and was banned for three years with a £333 fine.

He also admitted cocaine drug-driving on the same day.

He must pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jake Price, 18, of Pembury Road, Warblington, admitted cannabis drug-driving in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, on October 18.

Magistrates imposed an £80 fine with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.

Yvonne Gumbere, 26, of Beaulieu Gardens, Camberley, admitted drink-driving in St Michael's Road, Southsea, on April 10.

A test revealed she had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.

She was fined £466 with a £47 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned from driving for a year.

Anita Eyre, 53, of Spring House Close, Colden Common, admitted drink-driving in Winchester Road, Wickham, on April 11.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £230 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

She was banned from driving for 20 months.

Wayne Cull, 42, of Church Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, admitted assault on February 18 last year in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

READ NEXT: Latest crime news in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Connor Efford, 25, of Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from jail.

He was jailed for 14 days.

Adam French, 34, of Spring Garden Lane, Gosport, admitted assaulting an emergency worker - spitting at a police officer - on February 21 in Gosport.

French admitted being drunk and disorderly, and breaching a community order for affray, criminal damage, battery and drink-driving.

Magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks.

Garry Forst, 44, of North Street, Havant, admitted failing to comply with sex offenders' notification requirements on November 30 to December 3 last year.

Frost was fined £100 with a 12-month community order and 30 days' rehabilitation activities.

He must pay a £95 surcharge.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron