Gosport man, 46, who left woman “feeling sick” after raping her is served 13 years jail
A man who made a woman “feel sick” after raping her has been jailed for 13 years.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Darren House, of Whiteacres Close in Gosport, was sentenced yesterday at Portsmouth Crown Court following an incident in the town on May 3. The 46-year-old was convicted of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration.
READ NOW: Woman found dead is named
The woman, aged in her 40s, said in a statement to the court: “I literally think about this incident most days. It makes me feel sick when I think about it.
“When I think about it, I get upset, I cry and shake. Even now. I feel humiliated and degraded by him. I have to live with this for the rest of my life.”