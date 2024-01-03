A man who made a woman “feel sick” after raping her has been jailed for 13 years.

Darren House, of Whiteacres Close in Gosport, was sentenced yesterday at Portsmouth Crown Court following an incident in the town on May 3. The 46-year-old was convicted of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

The woman, aged in her 40s, said in a statement to the court: “I literally think about this incident most days. It makes me feel sick when I think about it.

