As reported, police were called at 11.30am on Thursday, December 28, to Nevinson Way where the body of a 37-year-old woman was found inside a house. Forensic teams were at the address while a 36-year-old man was treated for injuries to his arms before being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hampshire police have now confirmed the deceased woman as being Joanna Derkacz from Waterlooville. A police spokesman said detectives are continuing their investigation to establish what happened. The death is currently being treated as suspicious. Her family has been informed.

Joanna Derkacz. Pic: Facebook

District commander, chief inspector Habib Rahman previously said: “This is a concerning incident for the local community, but we do not believe there is any risk to the public. Specialist officers will remain at the scene while we establish what happened. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers.”

A vigil was held at Ms Derkacz’s address on New Year’s Eve to remember the popular recruitment consultant. Friend Viola Signejeva described her death as “heartbreaking” and called her an “amazing woman”. She added: “I am happy to have known Jo not only as a colleague but also as a very good friend. She has always been a source of positivity, energy, and enthusiasm. It's too early for her. Rest in peace Jo. I miss you and send my deepest condolences to your family and friends.”