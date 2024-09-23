Gosport man accused of robbery and stabbing man appears in court

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 16:28 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 09:34 BST
A man accused of robbery, stabbing a male in the stomach and smashing him over the head with a bottle has appeared in court.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National WorldPortsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World
Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. Picture: National World

As reported, police were called at 5:20pm on Monday September 16 to reports a man in his 20s had been stabbed in the abdomen and hit over the head with a bottle in an alleyway near Thornbrake Road, Gosport. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Following police enquiries, 22-year-old Marc Bache, of Brockhurst Road in Gosport, and 33-year-old Andrew Lewis, of South Street in Gosport, have both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a knife in a public place. Lewis has also been charged with robbery in connection with this incident.

Today Lewis was remanded in custody when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. No pleas were entered. He will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 21. 

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Bache was also remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 21. 

A police spokesperson said: “We are committed to tackling the issues causing the most serious harm to our communities, including knife crime and drug-related harm. If you have any information or concerns about someone carrying a knife in your neighbourhood, please report this to police on 101.”

