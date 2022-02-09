Gosport man admits sexual assault on female after appearing at court

Luke Green, 33, of Crescent Road, Gosport, pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female aged 16 or over in the town on October 16.

Green admitted the intentional sexual touching of the victim during his appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Green also admitted to using threatening, abusive and insulting words on the same day.

Magistrates decided to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report.

Green was bailed to appear back at court on March 22.

