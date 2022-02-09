Luke Stubbs, who was appointed as Donna Jones's deputy in June last year, claimed at a fire service meeting in December that equality goals 'only benefit women and minorities'.

His controversial claims were met with public outcry, and official complaints were also lodged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Stubbs has resigned from his positon of deputy police and crime commissioner

Now, as a sub-committee has ruled him to be in breach of conduct, Mr Stubbs – who was on a £65,025 per year salary – has resigned, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has learned.

Councillor John Beavis, who sits on the police and crime panel complaints sub-committee, said: 'We did consider that Mr Stubbs was in breach of the code of conduct, regarding the complaints that have been made against him.

'He does like to speak his mind but if you are representing the police and crime commissioner at a meeting, then you represent her policies. Instead, we found that he used the platform to express his personal views.

'It may well be that he has been given this information and decided he perhaps isn't in the right role.'

Fellow sub-committee member, Cllr Tony Jones, added: 'I don't really know the man personally, but if he feels that he's got reasons to resign then that's the end of that.

'I don't thing that would have changed the outcome of this morning's meeting though.'

SEE ALSO: Freeport plan worth billions to Portsmouth takes a huge step forward

Mr Stubbs was formerly a deputy Conservative Party leader at Portsmouth City Council, where he also served under Donna Jones.

At the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service authority meeting in December, he said: 'Government – and I think this is wrong – is bringing in quota programmes across the public sector, but only where it benefits women and minorities.

‘In areas where it's mostly men it has to be 50/50, but in areas where it’s mostly women there's no change.

‘Things like the control room have 84 per cent women and I would like assurance that steps are being taken to reduce that.’

Mr Stubbs subsequently apologised for the comments he made.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron