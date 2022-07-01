Gosport man arrested after Portchester house raided with cannabis and drug paraphernalia found at address

A MAN from Gosport has been arrested after drugs were found by police at an address.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:48 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:34 pm

Officers raided the house in Linden Lea, Portchester, yesterday morning.

Emergency personnel found cannabis and drug paraphernalia at the address, and the 23-year-old was detained.

The Fareham & Gosport High Harm Team joined forces with Fareham neighbourhoods officers (NPT) to carry out the drugs warrant

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers carried out the raid at an address in Linden Lea, Portchester. Picture: Fareham Police.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth HMRC employee Matthew Shirley stole more than £50,000 in tax rebates

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 23-year-old Gosport man was detained by officers at the address, and will be interviewed at a later date in connection with drugs supply offences.

‘The High Harm Team and NPT make a great partnership and are committed to disrupting drugs supply lines, seizing drugs and weapons, and bringing offenders to justice.

‘This work continues and the intelligence is constantly being developed behind the scenes.

‘We need information from you to help us identify where we need to target our activity, and establish who is involved in drugs supply in our area.’

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter