Officers raided the house in Linden Lea, Portchester, yesterday morning.

Emergency personnel found cannabis and drug paraphernalia at the address, and the 23-year-old was detained.

The Fareham & Gosport High Harm Team joined forces with Fareham neighbourhoods officers (NPT) to carry out the drugs warrant

Officers carried out the raid at an address in Linden Lea, Portchester. Picture: Fareham Police.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 23-year-old Gosport man was detained by officers at the address, and will be interviewed at a later date in connection with drugs supply offences.

‘The High Harm Team and NPT make a great partnership and are committed to disrupting drugs supply lines, seizing drugs and weapons, and bringing offenders to justice.

‘This work continues and the intelligence is constantly being developed behind the scenes.