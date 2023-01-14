The victim was assaulted on Friday evening in San Diego Road. He was approached by three men at roughly 6pm.

The 24-year-old was punched and kicked by the group, before being rushed to hospital. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the assault.

Officers have detained a man from Gosport, 26, who remains in custody. A police statement said: ‘The incident happened at around 6pm on Friday, January 13.

‘The 24-year-old victim was on San Diego Road when he was approached by three men and assaulted. During the incident he was punched and kicked and was taken to hospital for treatment.

‘A 26-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is currently in police custody.