Man, 67, hospitalised with 'a number of injuries' after being hit by car at crossing in Gosport

A MAN was rushed to hospital with ‘a number of injuries’ after being hit by a car.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The pedestrian, aged 67, was struck by a grey Hyundai i10 in Gosport on Monday. It happened at roughly 6.40pm at a crossing on Privett Road, close to the junction with House Farm Road.

The victim, from Gosport, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment. Police said he suffered ‘suffered a number of injuries’.

The man was struck by a car at a crossing in Privett Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident. Police constable David Parkinson, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward.

Did you see what happened? Were you driving in the area and do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle?

‘I would urge anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.’ Anyone with information is advised to call the police on 101 quoting 44230011243.