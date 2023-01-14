The pedestrian, aged 67, was struck by a grey Hyundai i10 in Gosport on Monday. It happened at roughly 6.40pm at a crossing on Privett Road, close to the junction with House Farm Road.

The victim, from Gosport, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment. Police said he suffered ‘suffered a number of injuries’.

The man was struck by a car at a crossing in Privett Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the incident. Police constable David Parkinson, said: ‘I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward.

Did you see what happened? Were you driving in the area and do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle?

