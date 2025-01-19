Gosport man arrested for multiple offences including theft from car and possession of cannabis
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a car and possession of cannabis.
Gosport police took to Facebook this morning (January 19) to inform people of an arrest made in the area.
The post said: “The work to crack down on a recent spate of thefts from motor vehicles in Gosport continues, and today we’ve arrested someone as part of our enquiries.”
A 37-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, and possession of cannabis. He remains in custody at this time.