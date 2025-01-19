Gosport man arrested for multiple offences including theft from car and possession of cannabis

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Jan 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 14:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a car and possession of cannabis.

Gosport police took to Facebook this morning (January 19) to inform people of an arrest made in the area.

The post said: “The work to crack down on a recent spate of thefts from motor vehicles in Gosport continues, and today we’ve arrested someone as part of our enquiries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police Police
Police

A 37-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference, and possession of cannabis. He remains in custody at this time.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice