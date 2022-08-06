Gosport man arrested for stalking and malicious communications offence

A GOSPORT man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 3:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th August 2022, 3:19 pm

The 30-year-old, who has also been arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence, has been bailed with conditions until September 2.

Read More

Read More
Pictures show woman being arrested outside Asda Waterlooville on suspicion of as...

A police spokesman said the incidents are alleged to have occurred between July 4 and August 4.

A Gosport man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking

Gosport police posted on Facebook: ‘Off to custody: thanks to some joined-up work from neighbourhoods, response, offender management, town CCTV and the control room, a Priority 1 offender has been arrested and is in the back of the van with Sarge driving him to the Investigation Centre.’

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us