They were taken by shopper Malcolm Garbutt next to the supermarket on Portland Road.

A police spokesman said officers were called to an altercation just after 11.30am on Friday and that the woman is alleged to have assaulted a man, before trying to steal a bag belonging to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers carrying the woman to the police van Picture: Malcolm Garbutt

He said a 39-year-old woman from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted robbery.

He added: ‘In making enquiries, the woman is reported to have assaulted two officers. The woman was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.’

The woman has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The 39-year-old is carried to the police van Picture: Malcolm Garbutt

Mr Garbutt, of Waterlooville, said: ‘I was coming out of Asda on my disability scooter when I looked up, as I heard a woman screaming at a man, just down from the police station. The man stood on the spot completely gobsmacked.

‘After about a minute, she launched a physical attack on the man and then stood back, maybe thinking it was not worth it. Upon seeing this, no other person did anything so I went into the police station on my scooter and reported it to the desk officer, who very quickly went to get some officers to help.

‘By the time that I had gone back outside, police seemed to be coming from everywhere. Several officers went to see the man and others went to look for the woman. As I went into Asda again, I saw the woman walking out with two officers. I identified her to one of the officers.

‘As she got outside the door, she turned around quickly and tried to take a punch at one of the officers. He quickly grabbed her arm and kicked her legs from under her and put her on the ground. She was extremely foul-mouthed. By now, I think I counted six or seven police officers trying to contain her kicking by putting on leg restraints.

Police with the woman next to the van Picture: Malcolm Garbutt