Gosport man arrested in connection with arson attempt and due in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning

Police have arrested a man in connection with an arson attempt.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:43 BST

Brett Coe-Quainton, 24, of Gosport, will be appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they had reason to believe he is connected to an arson attempt which took place on Saturday, July 15.

The force added that he will be appearing in court this morning.

He is due in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris MoorhouseHe is due in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
He is due in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
