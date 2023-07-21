Gosport man arrested in connection with arson attempt and due in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning
Brett Coe-Quainton, 24, of Gosport, will be appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they had reason to believe he is connected to an arson attempt which took place on Saturday, July 15.
The force added that he will be appearing in court this morning.
