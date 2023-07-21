Brett Coe-Quainton, 24, of Gosport, will be appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they had reason to believe he is connected to an arson attempt which took place on Saturday, July 15.

The force added that he will be appearing in court this morning.

He is due in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

