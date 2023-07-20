Most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire being hunted by police for assault, drug dealing and other offences
These people are wanted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and Crimestoppers, for various offences. These include actual bodily harm, assault, drug dealing, breaching licence conditions and other offences.
All of these offenders have links to Portsmouth and other areas of Hampshire. Independent charity Crimestoppers have been publishing wanted lists in the UK since 2005, which has proved highly successful in catching criminals.
All reports made to Crimestoppers can be made anonymously. Emily van der Lely, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “I am proud that our charity gives people the power to speak up and stop crime 100 per cent anonymously.
“You can call us on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issues wanted appeals in a bid to make communities safer, and to catch often violent criminals.
More information on how to submit reports can be found on its website. These are the criminals who are currently wanted in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
For some of them, the public are advised not to approach them, but to call 999.