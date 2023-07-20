Drug dealers and thugs are among the most wanted criminals in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

These people are wanted by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and Crimestoppers, for various offences. These include actual bodily harm, assault, drug dealing, breaching licence conditions and other offences.

All of these offenders have links to Portsmouth and other areas of Hampshire. Independent charity Crimestoppers have been publishing wanted lists in the UK since 2005, which has proved highly successful in catching criminals.

All reports made to Crimestoppers can be made anonymously. Emily van der Lely, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “I am proud that our charity gives people the power to speak up and stop crime 100 per cent anonymously.

“You can call us on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted. As a charity, we ensure you won’t have to give your personal details, just tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issues wanted appeals in a bid to make communities safer, and to catch often violent criminals.

More information on how to submit reports can be found on its website. These are the criminals who are currently wanted in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

For some of them, the public are advised not to approach them, but to call 999.

1 . Robert Boxall - Drug Dealing Robert Boxall, 34, of Portsmouth, is wanted in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales

2 . Sean Porter - Recall to prison Sean Porter, 44, of North Boarhunt - who could also be in Portsmouth - is wanted on recall to prison. People are asked to call 101, quoting 44220450112, with any information. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales

3 . Cameron Welch - Assault Cameron Welch, 26, of Southampton, is wanted in connection with an assault outside the Millers Pond pub, in Middle Road on May 29, 2022. The victim was attacked by three men and stabbed in his right legs. Anyone with information is advised to call 999, quoting 44220213495. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales

4 . Karzan Zamar - ABH Karzan Zamar is wanted in connection with an incident in Eastleigh on February 26, 2021. He is also wanted on a court warrant from 2018 for false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm. Zamar, originally from Chester, may be in the Eastleigh or Southampton area. He is also known as Murad Zamar, Adam Karzam, and Adam Zamar. People are advised to call 101, quoting 44210072502, with any information. Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Photo Sales