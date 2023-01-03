Gosport man caught with abuse images dodges jail after latest offences

Derek Brown, 56, was handed a one-year jail term suspended for two years, and told to pay a £1,000 fine and £420 costs in October 2020 after he was found with nearly 100 horrific abuse images of children. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Brown had once again fallen foul of the law. But despite admitting his guilt at three offences to put him in breach of his sex offender requirements, he was spared jail.

Derek Brown

Brown, formerly of Parklands Close, came clean after admitting he had deleted WhatsApp messages and the app after communicating with an ‘individual considered to be vulnerable’ on July 9, 2021, the court heard. This put him in breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

Brown also admitted not informing police of a new address during a visit on July 5, 2021. During a subsequent voluntary interview, he told officers about a new bank card which he was also meant to have declared within three days of receiving. The defendant admitted two counts of breaching notification requirements and a single count of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Daniel Reilly, defending, said Brown had not ‘deliberately removed WhatsApp’ and was only a day late in telling police of the change of address. The barrister said Brown suffered ‘considerable stress and anxiety’ following The News’ coverage of his previous sentence. ‘There were death threats and damage to his car and his home address was subject to damage,’ he said.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC decided to spare Brown jail despite the ‘deliberate breach’ after acknowledging his ‘cooperation’ and ‘prompt admission’ of guilt. But he added: ‘It is difficult to qualify the harm or risk of harm (of the offences).’

The judge also took note of no other offences being committed since July 2021 but told Brown: ‘There’s still work to be done.’