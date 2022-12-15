Police hunt skinny male pervert with skirt, tights and farmer-style hat who grabbed teenage boy before lifting clothes to expose himself
POLICE are hunting a male pervert in his 50s with a skirt, tights and farmer-style hat who grabbed a teenage boy on a road before lifting his clothes to expose himself to the victim.
The force have launched a manhunt to find the ‘skinny’ deviant wearing a red coat after the incident in Bishop’s Waltham. It happened at around 2.45pm on Friday December 9 as the boy was walking alone along Winchester Road by a pond.
‘He was approached by an unknown man, who reached out and grabbed at the boy’s chest area,’ a police statement said. ‘The man appeared to then walk away from the scene, turning back to lift up his items of clothing to indecently expose himself to the teenage boy, before fleeing the scene once again.’
Police have been carrying out investigations in the area. ‘We have conducted initial enquiries in the area – but are now turning to the public for assistance,’ the statement continued. It was a busy area, at a peak time during the day – did you see anything unusual? Did you witness the incident? Perhaps you were in the area and have CCTV or dash-cam footage?’
‘The man is described as being white, in his 50s, short, of skinny build and was seen wearing a farmer-style hat, a red coat, a skirt and tights.’
Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 44220501102. Alternatively, people can also contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.