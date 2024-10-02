Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gosport man has been charged with carrying out a series of horrific offences against women including assault and stalking.

Callum Hornby, aged 23, has been charged in connection with a series of incidents in Gosport and Petersfield which are alleged to have been perpetrated against a woman between August 31, 2023 and September 29 this year.

The charges include:

Assault by beating at an address in Petersfield between August 31, 2023 and October 1, 2023.

Intentional Suffocation in Grange Road, Petersfield on February 16, 2024.

Intentional Strangulation in Grange Road, Petersfield on February, 16 2024.

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Grange Road, Petersfield on February 16, 2024.

Attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent on March 9, 2024 in Princes Road, Petersfield.

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm on March 9, 2024 in The Square, Petersfield.

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an address in Hanbidge Walk, Gosport, between May 31 and July 1, 2024.

Criminal damage at an address in Hanbidge Walk, Gosport on August 24, 2024.

Intentional Strangulation at an address in Hanbidge Walk, Gosport, on August 24, 2024.

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an address in Hanbidge Walk, Gosport, on August 25, 2024.

Making threats to kill at an address in Hanbidge Walk, Gosport, on September 11, 2024.

Stalking involving serious alarm or distress between September 25, 2024 and September 29 2024.

Hornby, of Hanbidge Walk in Gosport, was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (October 1). Following the hearing, he was further remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 4.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We encourage anyone who has been a victim of domestic abuse or stalking to contact police on 101, where you can speak to a police officer in confidence. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

“We understand that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police right away. There are support services, independent of the police, who can help you if you’ve been a victim of stalking or abuse.”