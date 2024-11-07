Gosport man charged following string of burglaries in Gosport and Stubbington

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:22 BST
A 24-year-old has been charged following a string of burglaries.

Jordan Ruston, aged 24 and from Howe Road in Gosport, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Burglary in Village Close, Stubbington, overnight on Sunday, November 3 into Monday, November 4 in which a purse was stolen.
  • 2 counts of vehicle interferences in Village Close, on November 4.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle in Village Close on November 4. Cash was reported stolen.
  • Burglary in Gosport Road, Stubbington, on Monday, November 4 in which Jewellery was stolen.
  • Burglary in St Nicholas Avenue, Gosport, on Monday, November 4. Rings, cash, and some airsoft equipment were stolen.
  • Burglary in Totland Road, Gosport, overnight on November 4 into November 5, in which a wallet and an Xbox controller were stolen.
  • Burglary in Magennis Close, Gosport, overnight on November 4 into November 5, in which Playstation controllers were stolen.
  • Burglary (non-dwelling) in Magennis Close, Gosport, overnight on November 4 into November 5, in which a moped was stolen.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, November 7).

Enquiries remain ongoing into other incidents of burglary and vehicle interference between October 15 and November 4, in areas including Virginia Park Road, Hill Park Road, Mantle Close – all in Gosport – and Northways in Stubbington.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

