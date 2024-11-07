Gosport man charged following string of burglaries in Gosport and Stubbington
A 24-year-old has been charged following a string of burglaries.
- Burglary in Village Close, Stubbington, overnight on Sunday, November 3 into Monday, November 4 in which a purse was stolen.
- 2 counts of vehicle interferences in Village Close, on November 4.
- Theft from a motor vehicle in Village Close on November 4. Cash was reported stolen.
- Burglary in Gosport Road, Stubbington, on Monday, November 4 in which Jewellery was stolen.
- Burglary in St Nicholas Avenue, Gosport, on Monday, November 4. Rings, cash, and some airsoft equipment were stolen.
- Burglary in Totland Road, Gosport, overnight on November 4 into November 5, in which a wallet and an Xbox controller were stolen.
- Burglary in Magennis Close, Gosport, overnight on November 4 into November 5, in which Playstation controllers were stolen.
- Burglary (non-dwelling) in Magennis Close, Gosport, overnight on November 4 into November 5, in which a moped was stolen.
- Burglary in The Anchorage, Gosport, on June 30, 2023 in which a wallet, Xbox controllers, Apple Airpods and a hard drive were stolen.
- Burglary in Tukes Avenue, Gosport, on July, 2 2023 in which bank cards and Xbox controllers were taken.
- Burglary in Tukes Avenue on July 2 2023 in which a wallet and a bag were stolen.
- Burglary in Brookers Lane, Gosport, overnight on July 1, 2023 into July 2, 2023 in which two Nintendo Switches were stolen, along with controllers, Xbox controllers, a Playstation controller and nerf guns.
- Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place – namely a knuckleduster.
- Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place – namely a telescopic baton.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, November 7).
Enquiries remain ongoing into other incidents of burglary and vehicle interference between October 15 and November 4, in areas including Virginia Park Road, Hill Park Road, Mantle Close – all in Gosport – and Northways in Stubbington.