Gosport man charged with assaulting police officer after incident at Golden Touch Casino

A MAN who is accused of assaulting a police officer is set to appear in court.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 5:20 pm

Takudzwa Mukono, 24, of Vale Grove in Gosport has been charged with two offences over an incident on January 22.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court next Wednesday.

Golden Touch in Gosport High Street

Mr Mukono has been charged with attempted robbery, after a man was grabbed in the Golden Touch Casino on Gosport High Street on January 22 of this year.

He has also been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, namely a police officer.

The second offence is also alleged to have happened on Gosport High Street on January 22.

Mr Mukono has been issued with a summonsed to court.