Kieran Maynard, 31, is scheduled to appear in court next month. Gosport police reported on Facebook that they made an arrest yesterday (July 27) evening.

The force added: “Our Officers assisted with transporting the arrested man to custody and booked him in to allow the night shift to write up the incident.” Gosport police said on the social media platform that the arrest took place in the Anns Hill area of Gosport.

Kieran Maynard, 31, of Blanchard Avenue, has been charged with criminal damage and assault. He is due in Portsmouth Magistrates Court next month. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that they received a report from a member of the public regarding “an assault” and “a brick being thrown through a window”.

They added that Maynard, of Blanchard Avenue, has been charged with common assault and criminal damage. Maynard has been bailed and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 30.