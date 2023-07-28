News you can trust since 1877
Gosport man charged with criminal damage and assault after report of "brick being thrown through a window"

A man has been charged with two offences after reports of a brick being thrown through someone’s window.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Kieran Maynard, 31, is scheduled to appear in court next month. Gosport police reported on Facebook that they made an arrest yesterday (July 27) evening.

The force added: “Our Officers assisted with transporting the arrested man to custody and booked him in to allow the night shift to write up the incident.” Gosport police said on the social media platform that the arrest took place in the Anns Hill area of Gosport.

Kieran Maynard, 31, of Blanchard Avenue, has been charged with criminal damage and assault. He is due in Portsmouth Magistrates Court next month. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.Kieran Maynard, 31, of Blanchard Avenue, has been charged with criminal damage and assault. He is due in Portsmouth Magistrates Court next month. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.
They added that they received a report from a member of the public regarding “an assault” and “a brick being thrown through a window”.

They added that Maynard, of Blanchard Avenue, has been charged with common assault and criminal damage. Maynard has been bailed and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 30.

Anyone who wishes to report a crime should to call 999 in emergencies, or 101.