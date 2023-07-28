Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged with the murder of the "loving, caring, kind-hearted” mother Ann Blackwood, 71. She was pronounced dead by paramedics after allegedly being assaulted at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, on Monday.

Now Suter, after appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, has appeared at Winchester Crown Court today where he did not enter a plea. The case was listed for a trial next year on March 18. He remains remanded in custody.

The family of Ann Blackwood, 71, of Lee-on-the-Solent, have paid tribute to her following her death on Monday (July 24).

The family of Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said in a statement released through Hampshire Police: "Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.

"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music."

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.

"We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.

"She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.