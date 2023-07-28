Man, 66, charged with murdering woman, 71, in Stubbington cemetery set for trial next year after appearing in court
Martin Suter, 66, of Portsmouth Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, was charged with the murder of the "loving, caring, kind-hearted” mother Ann Blackwood, 71. She was pronounced dead by paramedics after allegedly being assaulted at Crofton Cemetery in Lychgate Green, Stubbington, on Monday.
Now Suter, after appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, has appeared at Winchester Crown Court today where he did not enter a plea. The case was listed for a trial next year on March 18. He remains remanded in custody.
The family of Ms Blackwood, who lived in Lee-on-the-Solent, said in a statement released through Hampshire Police: "Her daughter, brothers, their families and all her friends are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ann Blackwood.
"A loving, caring, kind-hearted mother and friend who was very popular in her local community, she was enjoying her retirement with an active lifestyle which included tennis, sailing, cycling and music."
A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "A 66-year-old man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of a 71-year-old woman at Crofton Cemetery in Stubbington on Monday 24 July.
"We were called to Lychgate Green at 3.47pm after the woman, who we can now name as Ann Blackwood from Lee-on-the-Solent, had been assaulted in the cemetery.
"She was treated initially by police officers and our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
"Following a thorough investigation Martin Suter of Portsmouth Road in Lee-on-the-Solent has been charged with murder.”