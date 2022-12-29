Gosport man charged with wounding with intent after woman in 60s stabbed in arm and chest on Boxing Day
A MAN has been charged with wounding with intent after a woman was stabbed in Gosport.
Raymond Alexander John Mclaren will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court tomorrow following an incident in Little Green. Officers were called to an address just before 8.45pm.
NOW READ: Teenager viciously punched by group of youths while walking across Hilsea Railway Station footbridge
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received a report that a woman in her 60s suffered stab wounds in two places, and attended the scene.
A statement added: ‘We were called to an address at Little Green shortly before 8.45pm to a report that a woman in her 60s had suffered stab wounds to her arm and chest.
‘Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
‘Raymond Alexander John Mclaren, 63, of Little Green, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court tomorrow.’