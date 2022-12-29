Raymond Alexander John Mclaren will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court tomorrow following an incident in Little Green. Officers were called to an address just before 8.45pm.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they received a report that a woman in her 60s suffered stab wounds in two places, and attended the scene.

Police responded to a report a woman suffered stab wounds in Little Green, Gosport, on Boxing Day. Picture: Google Street View.

A statement added: ‘We were called to an address at Little Green shortly before 8.45pm to a report that a woman in her 60s had suffered stab wounds to her arm and chest.

‘Officers attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

